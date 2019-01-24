Venezuela's embassy, consulates to shut down in the USA

-
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced the closure of the South American nation's embassy and consulates in the US, adding that all diplomatic personnel would be returning to Venezuela on January 26.
The recent development comes a day after the President announced the severance of ties with the US, giving American diplomats 72 hours to leave the country, reports Anadolu Agency.
The decision by Maduro was made in retaliation of the US' recognition of Juan Guaido, the opposition leader and National Assembly President, as the interim President of the South American country on Wednesday.
The US has since dismissed Maduro's move to cut diplomatic ties with the US, stating that he did not hold the legal authority to do so with Guaido as the US-recognised interim President.
