Venezuela uprising: Russia responds to Pompeo's claims; Cuba rejects Trump's 'sanctions and embargo' threat

Russia has rubbished US Secretary of State Micheal R Pompeo's claim of the country having persuaded Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro not to leave the country.
"Washington tried it's best to demoralize the Venezuelan army and now used fakes as a part of information war," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told CNN.
Pompeo had claimed that Maduro was preparing to leave the country for Cuba amid calls for his ouster, but the Russians talked him out of it.
Ever since the civil unrest and political chaos began in Venezuela, Russia has stood by the embattled regime headed by Maduro, and often criticised the US for interfering in the country.
Amid the uprising, United States President Donald Trump had threatened to impose "highest level sanctions" together with an embargo against Cuba if it continued its military support to Maduro.
However, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who "strongly rejected" Trump's threat, denied the presence of Cuban troops in Venezuela.
"We strongly reject threat by #Trump of full and complete embargo against #Cuba. There are no Cuban military operations or troops in #Venezuela. We call upon the international community to stop dangerous and aggressive escalation and to preserve Peace. No more lies. #SomosCuba" he tweeted.
The two developments come in the backdrop of clashes between anti-government protesters led by self-proclaimed President Juan Guaido and law enforcement officers in the Venezuelan capital Caracas.
Venezuela has been in the throes of a political crisis, which was accelerated when Guaido declared himself as the President of the nation in January. The US immediately recognised him as the interim President, demanding Maduro to step down.
Maduro continues to hold on to his post despite several countries calling for his resignation.
Venezuela is also facing an acute economic and humanitarian crisis at the moment, which is worsened by repeated sanctions from the United States.
Countries like Cuba, China, Russia, Turkey amongst others have slammed international interference in Venezuelan affairs, throwing their weight behind Maduro.
