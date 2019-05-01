Venezuela uprising: Russia responds to Pompeo's claims; Cuba rejects Trump's 'sanctions and embargo' threat

has rubbished US Micheal R Pompeo's claim of the country having persuaded Venezuelan Nicolas not to leave the country.

" tried it's best to demoralize the and now used fakes as a part of information war," told

Pompeo had claimed that was preparing to leave the country for amid calls for his ouster, but the Russians talked him out of it.

Ever since the civil unrest and political chaos began in Venezuela, has stood by the embattled regime headed by Maduro, and often criticised the US for interfering in the country.

Amid the uprising, had threatened to impose "highest level sanctions" together with an embargo against if it continued its military support to

However, Cuban Miguel Diaz-Canel, who "strongly rejected" Trump's threat, denied the presence of Cuban troops in

"We strongly reject threat by #Trump of full and complete embargo against # There are no Cuban military operations or troops in # We call upon the international community to stop dangerous and aggressive escalation and to preserve Peace. No more lies. #SomosCuba" he tweeted.

The two developments come in the backdrop of clashes between anti-government protesters led by and in the Venezuelan capital

has been in the throes of a political crisis, which was accelerated when Guaido declared himself as the President of the nation in January. The US immediately recognised him as the interim President, demanding Maduro to step down.

Maduro continues to hold on to his post despite several calling for his resignation.

Venezuela is also facing an acute economic and humanitarian crisis at the moment, which is worsened by repeated sanctions from the

like Cuba, China, Russia, amongst others have slammed international interference in Venezuelan affairs, throwing their weight behind Maduro.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)