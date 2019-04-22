Asia Fruit Logistica announces its 11th edition in the Indian market

Logistica, the leading international trade exhibition for fresh and marketing in Asia, announces its upcoming edition in Hong Kong from 4th to 6th September 2019. Offering unparalleled opportunity in the fresh produce sector and related value chain, Logistica aims at assisting industry players to build new contacts and showcase their innovations and products on an international level.

The annual trade fair is known to attract high-quality buyers from key markets across witnessing participation from exhibitors belonging to the logistics, and Last year, the trade fair witnessed the third highest participation from with 6 per cent of total visitors marking their attendance at the event. Emphasizing the crucial role of supply chain partners and service providers for businesses' growth, invites larger registrations from Indian and this year.

" attracts buyers and exhibitors from across the world providing a great platform for company leaders and influencers to connect and collaborate globally. The three-day trade fair offers opportunities to companies of all sizes to unlock extensive opportunities by finding new suppliers and building relationships. It is a must-attend industry event to enhance exposure in fast changing trends and technologies in the fresh produce sector", said Keith Sunderlal, Representative,

The most recent trade fair, Fruit Logistica, that took place from 6th to 8th February 2019 in Berlin, boasted a high attendance of over 78,000 trade visitors from 135 countries. Also known as the world's leading exhibition for the marketing of fresh fruit and vegetables, Fruit Logistica achieved excellent results with nearly every other exhibitor making new deals this year. With Asia Fruit Logistica, it brings its expertise to Asia, one of the most dynamic and rapidly expanding markets in the world.

