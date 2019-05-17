South Central Railway launches 3 new trains from Hyderabad

Three new trains with modern facilities and enhanced women security measures have been launched by the South Central Railway here.

The new multi-modal transport system (MMTS) trains with 12 coaches will accommodate around 1,150 sitting and around 4000 standing passengers.

"In 2003, the government had launched MMTS trains with 9 coaches. Those trains had a seating capacity of around 700 with a standing capacity of 2000," (SCR) told ANI.

"In new 12 coaches train, seating capacity is around 1,150 with 4000 standing capacity. We have installed CCTV cameras to ensure women's safety," added

He said: "We have also installed LED display inside and outside coaches to instruct directions, destination, and approaching station details. Coaches have wider windows with safety mesh and roof mounted ventilation units for proper ventilation."

Bharath, a daily commuter, said: "It is good that these trains have been improvised with more seating capacity, and other facilities.

