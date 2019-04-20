Vice President Naidu inaugurates medical camp

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated a medical camp in Samshabad on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Vice President said, "To create a wealthy country, we need a healthy country because health is the key to wealth. It is the responsibility of every citizen to maintain good habits and health."
"But these days people are getting attracted to instant food and beverages and are living an unhealthy lifestyle. Due to such lifestyles, people suffer from diseases like cancer, blood pressure, and TB, etc."
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for emphasising on Yoga, Naidu said: "Ancient people said practicing yoga is the key feature for a healthy life. That is why our Prime Minister gave a call for Yoga India.
