Vice President Naidu inaugurates medical camp

M Venkaiah inaugurated a medical camp in Samshabad on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the said, "To create a wealthy country, we need a healthy country because health is the key to wealth. It is the responsibility of every citizen to maintain good habits and health."

"But these days people are getting attracted to and beverages and are living an unhealthy lifestyle. Due to such lifestyles, people suffer from like cancer, blood pressure, and TB, etc."

Praising for emphasising on Yoga, said: "Ancient people said practicing yoga is the key feature for a healthy life. That is why our gave a call for Yoga

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)