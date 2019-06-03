Sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey returns to court

Kevin Spacey's lawyers will return to court in the case accusing the Hollywood of a man at a bar in Nantucket,

A pre-trial hearing of the case will take place in the district court on Monday, reported.

According to authorities, the assault happened in 2016 at a club where the man worked as a

Calling the allegations "patently false", the 'House of Cards' pleaded not guilty in January to a charge of indecent assault and battery levelled against him.

In court documents filed on Friday, Spacey lawyers claimed that the man has deleted a set of text messages that could support Spacey's claims of innocence in the case. The accuser's attorney, however, declined to comment on the issue.

The case first came to light in 2017 when former TV anchor accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her son, who was at that time 18-year-old.

The court has ordered the club to present surveillance footage from the night before it by Monday.

This is not the only such allegation Spacey has faced by far. Earlier in May, a on allowed a to pursue a sexual assault lawsuit against while keeping his identity anonymous.

Back in 2018, the filed a suit against Spacey, alleging that the 'Horrible Bosses' tried to kiss him and forced him to grab his genitals during a private massage appointment at the actor's residence in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)