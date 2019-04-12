Krishna Tirath rejoins Congress, terms association with BJP an 'accident'

Former Union Minister Krishna Tirath quit the BJP and rejoined Congress on Friday after a gap of 4 years.
Tirath was the minister of state in the Manmohan Singh government but joined BJP in 2015.
"Sometimes accidents happen but I have now returned to my old home," said Tirath after joining the Congress.
"I am not thinking about contesting at this point of time but rather working for strengthening the party," she added.
A two-time MP from Delhi, Tirath had contested Delhi Assembly polls in February from Patel Nagar seat. However, she was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Hazari Lal Chauhan.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU