Vijender Gupta serves legal notice to Kejriwal, Sisodia; seeks apology within 7 days

Vijender on Tuesday sent a legal notice to and Deputy for allegedly attempting to "frame him" in relation to an alleged assassination plot against Kejriwal.

"This is sad that Kejriwal is playing below-the-belt politics. He has been cheating people and blackmailing them emotionally for long. It is their defeat that they are saying that BJP is planning to attack Kejriwal and Sisodia and they might get killed like former Indira Gandhi," told ANI.

" Police are spending crores of rupees on Kejriwal's security. But he himself is unwilling to take it. I have sent him a notice seeking his apology within a week," said.

"In order to yield political gains, you scripted the slap-gate incident during your road-show on May 5 and blamed BJP for the said incident. Subsequently, it was divulged that you, yourself demanded the to remove the security, personnel from your vehicle," Gupta had said before on his handle.

Gupta further slammed Kejriwal for circulating the news that the BJP is after his life and he would be assassinated like former

"The allegation is not only awful and disquieting, but distressing and defaming. Gupta can't even think of hurting someone knowingly and voluntarily," BJP leader's said. In the notice, it was also mentioned that if Kejriwal won't apologise within seven days, then Gupta would take the matter to the court of law. "My client is deeply hurt and there might be so many other people on whose eyes and estimation the goodwill, standing and reputation of my client must have gone down," reads the notice.

"That you are hereby called upon to immediately withdraw the tweet and apologise for the statement against my client within seven days. If failed, my client shall be forced to initiate civil as well as a criminal proceeding in the competent court of law at your risk, cost, and consequence," the notice read.

