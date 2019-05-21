Delhi: Gym trainer shot dead in Najafgarh area

A man was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in area on Tuesday.

"The victim, identified as Mohit More, was shot dead at a photo-state shop in area by unidentified bike-borne youth who were wearing helmets," said police.

Mohit, a gym trainer, was a native of Bahadurgarh, said police.

Police have registered a murder case against the unidentified youth and are trying to nab the culprit.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

