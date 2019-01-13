Virtually honey-trapped by ISI, Army jawan arrested in Jaisalmer over espionage charges

An jawan posted in a tank regiment in has been arrested by the Police after he was allegedly found to be virtually honey trapped by Pakistan-based ISI operatives on and passing critical military information to them.

"The jawan has been arrested in by the Police and the is providing all possible assistance to the civilian authorities in this investigation," Defence PRO told ANI over the phone.

The jawan, identified as Sombir, belongs to and was posted in the of the

Sources in the Army said the jawan was in touch with a suspected using the profile name of 'Anika Chopra' on and was chatting regularly on the and exchanging details and information about the jawan's armoured unit and its movement.

The Army is now tracking multiple accounts of officers and jawans to probe if the Pakistani account was in touch with other personnel to get information from them, they said.

In the recent past, a Group of the Indian was apprehended by the counter-intelligence units of the Army, and the for sharing information about transport aircraft operations as he was posted in the here.

A BrahMos employee was also caught where the Pakistani had used the same modus operandi to trap the

Sources in the Army said the jawan was apprehended and interrogated by intelligence agencies for over four months after he was found to be in touch with Pakistani ISI operatives on and was being interrogated by the intelligence agencies and the Army for the information supplied by him to the Pakistani spy agency.

