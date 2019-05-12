VP Naidu holds talks with Vietnamese PM Xuan Phuc

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu held talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi on Saturday.
The two discussed a wide range of issues and underscored the importance of strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations to ensure peace and security in the region.
During his talks, Naidu reiterated that cordial and friendly relations between India and Vietnam have been strengthened by bonds of Buddhism and Hinduism.
Referring to the growing cooperation between two nations in different fields, Naidu informed Xuan Phuc that India was ready to partner with Vietnam in satellite construction, both for civilian and non-civilian uses. He also assured him that India remains committed to extending cooperation in training and capacity building of Vietnam's defence forces as that country's requirement.
Seeking Vietnam Prime Minister's personal intervention in facilitating the entry of Indian pharmaceutical products into their country, the Vice President assured him that the Indian companies can provide high tech health systems and medicines for public health in Vietnam at an affordable cost. This will make health services more affordable and reduce the insurance burden on the Government of Vietnam, he added.
The two leaders exchanged gifts at the end of the meeting.
Earlier in the day, Naidu, who is a four-day visit to the country, attended the inaugural ceremony of Jaipur Artificial Limb Fitment camp at the Indian Embassy in Hanoi. He also played floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi situation within the premises of Indian Embassy.
The Vice Presiden also attended a Gala Dinner Reception hosted by the Chairperson of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Ms. Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan at the National Convention Centre.
