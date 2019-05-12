VP Naidu holds talks with Vietnamese PM Xuan Phuc

M Venkaiah held talks with Vietnamese in on Saturday.

The two discussed a wide range of issues and underscored the importance of strengthening the between the two nations to ensure peace and security in the region.

During his talks, reiterated that cordial and friendly relations between and have been strengthened by bonds of Buddhism and Hinduism.

Referring to the growing cooperation between two nations in different fields, informed that was ready to partner with in satellite construction, both for civilian and non-civilian uses. He also assured him that remains committed to extending cooperation in training and capacity building of Vietnam's defence forces as that country's requirement.

Seeking Prime Minister's personal intervention in facilitating the entry of Indian into their country, the assured him that the Indian companies can provide high and medicines for public health in Vietnam at an affordable cost. This will make more affordable and reduce the on the Government of Vietnam, he added.

The two leaders exchanged gifts at the end of the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Naidu, who is a four-day visit to the country, attended the inaugural ceremony of at the in He also played floral tributes to the statue of situation within the premises of

The Vice Presiden also attended a Gala Dinner Reception hosted by the of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Ms. at the

