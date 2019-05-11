JUST IN
BLA claims responsibility for attack on 5-star hotel in Balochistan; one guard shot dead

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed the responsibility for the attack on Pearl Continental hotel here in which one security guard was shot dead.

"We claim the responsibility of Gawadar attack on PC hotel. The attack is being carried out by our freedom fighters of Majeed Brigade of BLA," BLA tweeted its spokesperson Jeehand Baloch, as saying.

Gunshots were heard as three armed gunmen stormed a private five-star hotel in Gwadar city of Balochistan on Saturday, Pakistan media reported.

The security guard was shot dead when he tried to stop the armed men from entering the hotel building.

Security forces have arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area, reported Dunya News.

The attack on Pearl Continental, the only high-end hotel in Balochistan, reminds the deadly terror attack on two iconic five-star hotels in Mumbai -- Oberoi and Taj Mahal hotel -- on November 26, 2008.

Firing inside the hotel is still underway as security forces are trying to neutralise the attackers, tweeted Pakistan journalist Ghulam Abbas Shah.

All the foreign and local guests staying in the hotel have been safely evacuated, said Balochistan Information Minister Zahoor Buledi.

Reports suggest that attackers are heavily armed and may be wearing suicide jackets.

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 20:49 IST

