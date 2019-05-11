BLA claims responsibility for attack on 5-star hotel in Balochistan; one guard shot dead

The Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed the responsibility for the attack on hotel here in which one was shot dead.

"We claim the responsibility of Gawadar attack on The attack is being carried out by our freedom fighters of of BLA," tweeted its Jeehand Baloch, as saying.

Gunshots were heard as three armed gunmen stormed a private five-star hotel in Gwadar city of on Saturday, media reported.

The was shot dead when he tried to stop the armed men from entering the hotel building.

Security forces have arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area, reported Dunya News.

The attack on Pearl Continental, the only high-end hotel in Balochistan, reminds the deadly terror attack on two iconic five-star hotels in -- Oberoi and -- on November 26, 2008.

Firing inside the hotel is still underway as security forces are trying to neutralise the attackers, tweeted

All the foreign and local guests staying in the hotel have been safely evacuated, said Information Minister

Reports suggest that attackers are heavily armed and may be wearing suicide jackets.

More details are awaited.

