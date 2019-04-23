SC asks Gujarat govt to pay Rs 50 lakh compensation to Bilkis Bano

The on Tuesday directed the government to pay a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to 2002 gang-rape victim,

Bano had also sought exemplary compensation from the State government, refusing to accept its offer of Rs5 lakh.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by and also comprising Justice and Justice Deepak Gupta, passed the interim direction and asked the government to pay the compensation to Bano.

The top court also directed the to provide a government job and accommodation as per rules.

In March 2002, Bano was gang-raped and left to die alongside 14 members of her family, including her 3-year-old daughter, during the She was five months pregnant, when rioters attacked her in

