Meeting of Congress-led opposition parties cancelled

ANI  |  Politics 

A meeting of the opposition parties, which was called by Congress on Wednesday, to chalk out an approach for the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament was cancelled.

The party officials have not specified any reasons for the cancellation. The meeting has been rescheduled for the near future.

Congress had extended an invitation to 17 political parties including SP, BSP and TMC for the meeting.

Yesterday, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi had chaired a meeting and discussed a common agenda to ensure better floor coordination among the opposition parties.

This development comes on a day when PM Modi has invited heads of political parties, that have at least one member in Parliament, to discuss 'one nation, one election' issue.

The UPA has signalled that they will oppose the the proposal.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 14:45 IST

