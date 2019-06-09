Surjewala alleges large-scale anomalies in govt recruitment in Haryana

JUST IN
Business Standard

ANI  |  General News 

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Sunday alleged that "large-scale anomalies" had taken place in government recruitment in Haryana and demanded scores of all candidates who qualified for the written examination and interview must be made public.

Claiming that the future of the state's youth is in darkness, Surjewala, in a statement, said, "If the BJP government is honest then it should follow the Punjab and Haryana High Court ruling of May 22, 2014 and should make public the scores of the written examination and interview of all successful candidates."

He also accused the state government of delaying the inquiry into an alleged scam in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and sought that the call details of HSSC employee arrested in this connection should be disclosed.

Surjewala said, "All such issues will be probed after Congress forms government in the state.

First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 21:14 IST

