WB: TMC worker shot dead, party calls for 24-hour bandh

ANI 

A 24-hour bandh was called by the Trinamool Congress on Sunday in Churchura area over a TMC leader's murder here.

Shutters of shops and business establishments were down in several parts of the city.

This comes after Dilip Ram, husband of Panchayat Pradhan and senior TMC leader Neetu Ram, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified miscreants at Bandel junction railway on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred on platform number five of the railway station. Dilip was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition with a bullet stuck in his body, however, he succumbed to injuries.

An investigation has been initiated by the police in connection with the case.

First Published: Sun, June 30 2019. 15:09 IST

