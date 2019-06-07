We have written to ICC, says CoA chief Vinod Rai on Dhoni's gloves controversy

Amid controversy regarding Dhoni wearing gloves with 'Balidaan' insignia, (CoA) on Friday said they have written to International Council (ICC) regarding the issue seeking permission from the governing body.

"We have already written (to ICC to seek permission for Dhoni to wear 'Balidaan' insignia on his gloves), will speak more after the meeting (CoA meeting)," said Rai ahead of the CoA meeting.

Dhoni was spotted donning a regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces during India's opening match against in on Wednesday.

After which ICC had requested Board of Control for in (BCCI) to get the insignia of one of the units removed from gloves of Dhoni.

Dhoni, who has been conferred an honorary rank of in the in 2011, had also undergone training under the in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)