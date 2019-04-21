Ideology no bar, Patnaik open to post poll tie-up with any party committed to Odisha's interests

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Apr 21 (ANI): Chief Minister expressed willingness to stitch a post poll alliance with any political party, so long as it is ready to support the demands and work towards the welfare and development of

Speaking exclusively to ANI on Sunday, Patnaik, while responding to a question on a possibility of extending support to the (BJP) if they fall short of the requisite majority to form the government, said, "Any party or coalition that supports the development and just claims of will have our support."

On being asked whether the ideology of the party seeking support from the (BJD) would be a deciding factor on a post poll tie-up, Patnaik reiterated that the key focus would be whether the said party would back the development of Odisha and the welfare of its people.

"Ideology of all parties is democratic but I do want them to support Odisha's claims," he outlined.

"Let's see what the results are, let's see which parties get what numbers," Patnaik said when asked if the BJP's views on security, external security, secularism, and espousing the Hindutva cause would matter at a time when talks of a post poll alliance crop up.

Responding to reports of a "backdoor understanding" between him and Narendra Modi, Patnaik, while refuting the same, said the BJD is equidistant from the BJP and

Patnaik, who is the of Odisha, also revealed that he has no " ambitions" while reaffirming his allegiance to the development of the state.

"My interest is to stay here (in Odisha) and see through the development and welfare of the state. I have no ambitions," he said when asked why he chooses to distance himself from national

Patnaik also said that reports of anti-incumbency were not true. "In every election, our numbers are increasing, not decreasing," he added.

Odisha is witnessing simultaneous polls for both Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies.

In the ongoing polls, Patnaik will contest from two seats in the state, namely Hinjili and Bijepur.

In the 2014 elections, Patnaik's BJD had won 117 out of the 147 assembly seats in the state, while the BJP and settled for 10 and 16 seats, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)