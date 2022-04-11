Wheat crop on 200 acres destroyed in fire in Haryana's Karnal district

-
A fire broke out on the farms of Kachhwa village in Haryana's Karnal district on Sunday destroying standing wheat crop spread over 200 acres.
The affected farmers informed that the fire took place due to a short circuit in the reaper that was working in a field to make stubble after harvesting crops.
"The fire started from a reaper in Firozpur village which destroyed an area up to five kilometres. It was difficult to control the fire without a fire brigade. About 200 acres of wheat crop destroyed," Raman Kumar, an affected farmer told ANI.
Another farmer said, "I had six acres of land which has been destroyed now. There is no food to eat and no fodder for animals."
The farmers also said that the fire brigade reached an hour late. However, the fire officials douse the fire in an hour.
