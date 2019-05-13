When Congress' misdeeds are questioned, they say 'hua to hua': Modi

on Monday took a jibe at Congress, saying when the misdeeds of the grand old party are questioned, they reply back saying 'hua to hua' (it happened, so what).

"They ask for votes in the name of their ancestors, but when questioned on their (ancestors) misdeeds, they say 'hua to hua'," said at a public rally here.

was referring the remark that Indian Overseas had said when asked about BJP's allegations on 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The had alleged that "instructions to kill" Sikhs came directly from the then Rajiv Gandhi's office. In response to this, Pitroda, while rubbishing the allegations, had said, "I don't think so. This is also another lie. It happened in 1984, so what? (1984 hua to hua)."

Continuing to attack by mocking Pitroda's comment, Modi said, " had demanded bullet-proof jackets for our armed forces. But they kept on deferring their decision. Our children were victims of terror and Naxal attacks. But Congress kept on saying hua to hua."

"Their 'mahamilavati' friends do not respect the bravery and sacrifice of our armed forces. They call our a street goon and Air Marshal as a liar. When anyone says its wrong, they reply back saying hua to hua," he added.

The said while Congress was running a campaign to defame him, he was running a campaign to uplift India's image globally.

"This 'naamdar' (dynast) said openly that he is running a campaign to defame and defeat me. But is uplifting our country's image abroad," he said while referring to Congress

Continuing to attack Congress, Modi said, "In the last 10 years, Congress and its 'mahamilavati' friends postponed important decisions. The decisions that were taken, were taken in such a way that the country had to bear the loss of it. From land to air, they did so many scams that there was not even one day when newspapers did not publish their works done by them."

Slamming Congress for referring themselves as a 'vote cutter party', Modi said, "There is one reason for this. It is because of their arrogance."

claimed that the pace of development has increased in the last five years and the inflation rate has come down to almost half since came to power in 2014.

Himachal Pradesh, which has four Lok Sabha seats at stake, will go to polls on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

