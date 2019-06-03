White House top economist to leave Trump administration next month

Kevin Hassett, top of the White House, known for shaping the 2017 Republican tax law, will leave the administration shortly, announced on Sunday.

"Kevin Hassett, who has done such a great job for me and the Administration, will be leaving shortly. His very talented replacement will be named as soon as I get back to the U.S. I want to thank Kevin for all he has done - he is a true friend!," tweeted Trump.

The 57-year-old, who has served as of the since September 2017, will leave the next month. He was a staunch defender of Trump's policies.

Kevin's departure comes as the is dealing with a hostile trade war with and

However, he has clarified that his resignation has nothing to do with the escalating trade conflicts.

"The trade story and the departure story are completely different stories," Kevin told

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)