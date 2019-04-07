Who is going to win #AbHogaNYAY or #IsBaarPhirModi? Twitter battles ahead of LS polls

With three days left before the country goes to 2019 elections, the hashtag battle has begun on with the BJP and rival slugging it out on twitter.

With tweeting its campaign, # trended for over three hours on Sunday closely followed by #IsBaarPhirModi, which within a short time became the top tending trend on the microblogging site, according to twitter statistics.

The hashtag # was used by the supporters while #IsBaarPhirModi was used by BJP followers.

As the day progressed the trending hashtags kept going up and down but the two trends remained in the top five, each close on the other's heels according to trends24.in

The Congress on Sunday unveiled its campaign song as well as election campaging tagline, 'Ab Hoga NYAY'. The campaign song highlights, the party's proposed minimum income guarantee scheme, titled 'NYAY'.

"Poverty will be struck, we will fulfill the dream. In Congress rule, the poor will be empowered. #AbHogaNYAY," Congress posted.

On the same day, said the BJP's main campaign theme for will be 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar'.

At a press conference to release BJP's campaign song, Jaitley said: "The first theme of our campaign will be 'Kaam Karne Waali Sarkaar' (24x7 govt)... Our second theme will be 'Imaandar Sarkaar' (Govt with a vision for the future)...Our third theme will be 'Bade Faisle Sarkaar' (Decisive Leader...security etc.)"

The much-awaited seven-phase elections in the country are slated to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

