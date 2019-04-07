Mayawati's election speech at Deoband under EC scanner

The election speech of former at Deoband on Sunday where she called upon Muslims to for SP-BSP alliance, and not for the party, has come under the scanner of the

The office of (CEO) Lakku Venkateshwarlu here is believed to have taken cognisance of Mayawati's speech where "she appealed to Muslim voters to for the BSP-SP alliance and not for the Congress, which cannot fight the BJP."

"The has sought a report in this regard from the local administration," said official sources.

Addressing a public rally at Saharanpur district Deoband town earlier in the day, said: "I appeal to Muslims that the is not capable of defeating the BJP."

"Only the alliance parties are capable of doing it. does not want the alliance to win. I appeal to Muslims that for alliance only. Do not vote for the Congress," she said.

and former was also present in the rally, the first one jointly addressed by BSP-SP leaders.

The seven-phase elections in the country are slated to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

There are 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh, the polling for which will be held in all seven phases.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)