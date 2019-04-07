Mayawati's election speech at Deoband under EC scanner

-
The election speech of former chief minister Mayawati at Deoband on Sunday where she called upon Muslims to vote for SP-BSP alliance, and not for the Congress party, has come under the scanner of the Election Commission.
The office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Lakku Venkateshwarlu here is believed to have taken cognisance of Mayawati's speech where "she appealed to Muslim voters to vote for the BSP-SP alliance and not for the Congress, which cannot fight the BJP."
"The CEO has sought a report in this regard from the local administration," said official sources.
Addressing a public rally at Saharanpur district Deoband town earlier in the day, Mayawati said: "I appeal to Muslims that the Congress is not capable of defeating the BJP."
"Only the alliance parties are capable of doing it. Congress does not want the alliance to win. I appeal to Muslims that vote for alliance only. Do not vote for the Congress," she said.
Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was also present in the rally, the first one jointly addressed by BSP-SP leaders.
The seven-phase elections in the country are slated to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.
There are 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh, the polling for which will be held in all seven phases.
