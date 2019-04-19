Why poverty still exists even after Gandhi family talked of removing it since independence: Rajnath Singh

on Friday hit out at the party and its for promising to remove poverty, saying that similar statements were made by his party leaders in the past, but in vain.

"These Congressmen are saying that they will remove poverty if they are voted to power. I want to remind you that Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru too talked of removing poverty," he said." also talked about removing poverty. She even gave the slogan 'Garibi Hatao," Singh said, while addressing an election rally here.

" also talked of removing poverty and now even Rahul is talking of removing poverty," he added.

"Poverty could not be eradicated. Why? Rahul should answer that question. He has no answer for that," he said.

Praising Narendra Modi, Singh said: "How a 'Chaiwala' removed poverty? I want to give you an example of that. has said that around 12.5 crore people were struggling with poverty in 2016 while now only around 5 crore people are in that zone."

He also praised the for retaliating to the Pulwama terror attack.

"I want to congratulate the that he took a decision. Within 13 days, our stuck at the terrorist camps inside Pakistan," the

The also criticised the party for questioning the credit bestowed upon the Prime Minister for the air strikes inside

"In 1971, our leader praised in parliament after was defeated and Indira was celebrated across for that. I want to ask Congressmen if Indira could be celebrated for demolishing Pakistan, then why PM Modi cannot be celebrated for giving a befitting reply to Pakistan," he questioned.

Singh also expressed confidence that will once again be elected as the next Prime Minister of the country.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases, ending on May 19. The first two phases were held on April 11 and April 18. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)