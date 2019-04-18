Why suspend an officer for checking PM's chopper: Ahmed Patel

A day after the Election Commission (EC) suspended the general observer of Sambalpur parliamentary constituency for acting contrary to the instructions of the poll regulator with respect to Special Protection Group (SPG) protectees, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel asked why an officer was allegedly suspending for "checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper."
He asserted that there have been instances where during polls, EC was allowed to check convoys of both current and the former Congress President.
.
