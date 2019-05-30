Will there be a change in the Modi Cabinet pecking order?

JUST IN
What will be the pecking order in the second Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi remain a matter of speculation with the entry of Amit Shah as a minister.

With his image as the most successful president of BJP in recent times in combination with Modi, Shah has earned a larger profile and it was speculated that he may take the oath of official secrecy just after Prime Minister.

But it turned out to be that the honour was given to Rajnath Singh, the number two in the Cabinet in the first government.

