Dazzled by the 'cracking final', cricketing legends laud IPL, MI on Twitter

The IPL never ever fails to deliver drama, gushed former England skipper while for it was a cracker of a game in which prevailed in a heart-stoping finish.

The cricketing fraternity took to to react to the roller coaster finale following an eventful IPL season which produced some unprecedented moments on the field.

Here is what former and current cricketers said on the micro-blogging site.

What a fabulous fabulous way to finish one of the most exciting seasons! Incredible individual performances did not outshine the teamwork that this team has shown right through. @mipaltan #OneFamily #IPL2019 #MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/dpUs1dkJ9W — (@sachin_rt) May 12, 2019

What a match..and u realise it was human beings playing .. unbelievable skills on display under pressure @bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 12, 2019

What a Cracking final , great tournament. Tough luck Chennai.

Congratulations Mumbai #MIvCSK — (@virendersehwag) May 12, 2019

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ohhhhh great game of Well done to @mipaltan and @ImRo45. Bad luck to @ChennaiIPL and @msdhoni



Michael Vaughan: The IPL never ever fails to deliver drama ... the last few overs had everything ... Drop catches,Fumbles in the field,Incredible stroke play, Run out & outstanding bowling !!!!



Jonty Rhodes: Woohooo; Mali; u beauty!!!! @mipaltan - now I need a beer to settle my nerves! Nails are chewed!!! Been jumping around. My hotel room for past 10 minutes; what a game: got to love the IPL



Sam Billings: Gutted for the boys.. gave absolutely everything. So proud of everyone again @ChennaiIPL & incredibly lucky to be a part of such an amazing franchise! Such small margins; what a competition the @IPL is! Congrats to @mipaltan on the win.

VVS Laxman: Many congratulations @mipaltan for holding on to your nerves and winning a record 4th IPL. Was a fantastic game of cricket, fitting of a finale.

Kevin Pietersen: HUGE @mipaltan! Yet another OUTSTANDING tournament. The BEST academy for learning our great game, in the world!



Graeme Smith: Insane IPL2k19 privilege to be part of the biggest league in the world! Congrats @mipaltan



JP Duminy: What a game at its best. Congrats @ImRo45 & @mipaltan



Mohammad Kaif: Brilliant calmness under pressure from Mumbai. Bumrah's gesture when De Kock missed the last ball and it went for 4 Byes showed his maturity and calmness and Rohit also handled the pressure extremely well. Well tried Chennai. But congratulations Mumbai on a 4th title



Manoj Tiwary: Unbelievable scenes at Wat a cracker of a final it was. Nail biting finish. Congratulations @mipaltan !! They have beaten 4 times dis season. Amazing record. Wat a way to finish dis season of IPL.

RP Singh: WHAT A MATCH! Worthy of a final. Clash between the titans and @mipaltan emerges as the winner.

Scott Styris: Congrats @ChennaiIPL ... hell Of a campaign in this year's @IPL .. no shame in losing the final by one run. whatafinal Stunning finish to the @IPL . Perfect way to finish a great competition.