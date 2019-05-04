Winning Golden Boot means a lot, says Arsenal Forward Aubameyang

-
Winning a golden boot means a lot for Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who says he wants to make the best of his chances to participate in the race.
"When you're a striker it means a lot. When you win it, it is always a pleasure. If you want to be the best you have to win the Golden Boot," Goal quoted Aubameyang, as saying.
Presently, Aubameyang's goal tally is 19 and is just two goals behind Mohammed Salah, who leads the race for top goalscorer in England's top flight. However, Arsenal still have two games remaining against Brighton and Burnley.
Moreover, Aubameyang has expressed that is not to easy to win as there are great strikers in the Premier League.
"But I am a guy who is confident and I know I can do it. No problem if not but there are still two games to play in the Premier League so I have my chances and why not?" Aubameyang said.
"It's a tough battle. We have great strikers in the Premier League. They are so consistent all season. They score and they score and they score. The best strikers are just waiting to score all season. That's what makes them so special," he added.
