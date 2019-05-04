Arjun Tendulkar picked for Rs 5 lakhs in Mumbai T20 League auction

Former batsman Sachin Tendulkar's son has been picked for Rs five lakhs, after an intense bidding process, by Mumbai Western Suburb for the second season of the

The 19-year-old all-rounder was one of the favourite as almost every team bid for him which led to an intense bidding session.

MWS and Eagle Thane Strikers both bid for Arjun for the highest bid amount any team can put in one player, which was five lakhs, as both the new teams used their "Opportunity to Match" which brought the bidding to a tie-breaker draw.

Mumbai Western Suburb got lucky as they got Arjun in a tie-breaker draw and got Tendulkar Junior to their side.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)