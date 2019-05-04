Football Victoria appoints Al-Araibi as its human rights advocate

Australian refugee and has accepted a job with as its Community and Advocate.

Al-Araibi, who made global headlines earlier this year after being detained in for over two months and threatened with deportation back to his native where he faced possible torture and death for alleged crimes, will engage with Victoria's multicultural community and inspire them with his own personal battle during this part-time job.

"This job will help me because I love to share my story with people. My story is about how and sport helped a It is a big example of the power of football and how it can change your life," Goal quoted Al-Araibi, as saying.

"The job will also help me speak more English and it will help me to maybe be a in the future after I finish playing. For many people like me, when they come to it is a new country, a new life and for those people I want to be able to help them, to give them advice, to help them play football, help them with anything and for their future," he added.

Al-Araibi became an Australian citizen in March and expressed his desire to play in the A-League.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)