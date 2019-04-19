JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

AAP gives 'another chance' to Congress in Delhi

Odisha records 72% polling in second phase

Business Standard

Airtel Payments, Bharti Axa tie up for 2-wheeler insurance

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Airtel Payments Bank on Friday announced a two-wheeler insurance policy in partnership with Bharti Axa General Insurance.

According to a statement by Airtel Payments Bank, the two-wheeler insurance product offers "up to 70 per cent savings on annual premium, personal accident cover, protection against third-party liabilities and inspection free renewal through a fast, simple and paperless process".

"Customers can also avail towing services at no extra cost on claim intimation in the event the insured vehicle breaks down," said the statement.

The insurance is currently available on "MyAirtel" app and at over 40,000 banking points of Airtel Payments Bank. Customers without an Airtel Payments Bank account may also avail this policy, it said.

--IANS

rrb/mag/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 19 2019. 18:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU