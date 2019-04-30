CropLife India appoints Asitava Sen as the new Chief Executive Officer

-
CropLife India is pleased to welcome Asitava Sen as the Chief Executive Officer, of the association of 18 R & amp;D driven member companies. Sen will oversee the organization's strategy, outreach to various stakeholders and be an interface for public policy intervention.
"The board of directors is unanimous in its enthusiasm for having Asitava lead CropLife India. Asitava has consistently demonstrated professionalism, integrity and a commitment to doing what is best for Indian agriculture and is well respected by stakeholders across India and other countries," said on the appointment, Rajendra Velagala, Chairman, CropLife India.
Asitava Sen has over 25 years of experience in India and other countries, in the areas like public policy and social sector advisory; managing large scale multi-stakeholder participatory programs; innovative Public Private Partnership initiatives and blended finance. His expertise is focused on Agribusiness and Food.
Prior to CropLife India, Asitava was an independent advisor for various influential international organizations such as The World Bank, International Finance Corporation (2030 Water Resources Group), The World Economic Forum, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), to name a few.
"It is an honour to work for CropLife India and am delighted to have this opportunity. CropLife India has a well-earned reputation for fostering partnerships between member organizations, regulators and other stakeholders in bringing global best practices in science and innovation." He added, "It is a privilege to represent an industry that plays a key role in achieving food security in a safe and sustainable manner while improving farmer income," said Asitava Sen.
Previously Asitava was head of Food and Agribusiness Research and Advisory (FAR) for Rabobank Group in India and a member of Rabobank Asia's wholesale banking Management Team. Prior to joining Rabobank, Asitava had held various senior management positions in organizations such as APCO Worldwide; Nielsen Company and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). He is a post graduate from XLRI Jamshedpur and a mechanical engineer from Jadavpur University.
Asitava Sen takes over from Brij Uberoi, who has been with the organization since June 2016.
