Woman alleges gangrape by four men in UP's Rampur, police denies charges

In a horrific incident, a woman was allegedly raped by four men in front of her husband here on June 11.

The couple first did not approach the police. Later, when the miscreants posted video of the incident on social media, the victims rushed to the police and filed a complaint against the accused.

According to the police, the couple claimed that they were stopped by some young men who harassed the woman. When the victims opposed, the miscreants thrashed the couple and tied the husband to a tree and gang-raped his wife in front of him

However, contrary to the complaint, the police said that the woman was not gang-raped.

"On June 11, a couple was thrashed by four men. After probing the matter, it was found that the woman, who claimed to be raped by four men, was not gang-raped. However, the four accused have been arrested. It was found that the couple had themselves recorded incident and made the video viral," told ANI.

The matter is under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)