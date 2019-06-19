2,220 minors booked for driving vehicles in Hyderabad

JUST IN
Telangana govt to build new Secretariat at old site at a cost of Rs 400 cr
ANI  |  General News 

In a special drive by the Hyderabad police, as many as 2,220 minors have been booked this year for driving vehicles.

"This year, so far 2,220 minors have been booked for driving vehicles and we have filed chargesheet in around 1,732 cases. The court has imposed a fine of Rs 16,1700 on these minors," Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Traffic - Hyderabad City, told ANI.

Kumar added that this year no one has been convicted but last year few minors were sent to the juvenile home.

"We are continuing the drive in the city and informing parents and children about the problems they would face in getting booked for violating the law. We are urging minors not to drive the vehicles until they get a license to drive," he said.

As part of the drive, college students were sensitised about the consequences and accidents that result in injuries and deaths. "We have also assisted a few college students to have access to driving licenses as a part of the awareness campaign. The students were sensitised about the consequences and accidents that result in injuries and deaths," he said.

The special drive of the city police will continue until instances of minor driving vehicles come down significantly.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 02:28 IST

