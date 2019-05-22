Woman alleges rape by stalker in Shimla

A woman has alleged that she was raped on April 28 by a in the presence of two other males in a moving car, said police here on Wednesday.

Police registered an FIR registered on April 29 on the statement of the victim that she was being stalked from April 17 onwards by a person. "On April 28, she was raped in a moving car by the same person while two other males were also present in the car," said the police in a statement.

"Immediately after the FIR was registered, the victim was medically examined. All physical evidence present on the spot, after demarcation by the victim, was recovered and seized. The FSL team also visited the spot. All physical evidence collected on the spot and during the medical examination were sent to FSL for examination. Result of FSL is awaited," the release said.

The release further said: "The statement of the victim under Section 164 was recorded by the in which she retracted from her statement recorded in the FIR. In investigation also, the victim changed her statement frequently."

"An SIT was formed in the evening on April 30, comprising of eight members including three female members. CDR, CCTV footages and dump analysis was done. In all CCTV footages, the victim is on foot and not in any car as mentioned in the FIR."

"A sketch was prepared by a professional person as per the direction of the victim, in her presence. Teams were sent in different directions to search the person (as per sketch) and vehicle as mentioned by the victim. Intelligence collection in the area is being done," added the release.

The police said, "Six witnesses which were on the spot during relevant times of incident have been examined. After the incidence, the security was provided to the victim till her stay in Shimla and up to her native place in "

"The investigation is being done on a day to day basis and reports from FSL is awaited," added the police.

