Lamba is part of party: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said Alka Lamba remains with the party, rejecting the claims of its Chandni Chowk MLA that she is being sidelined.
AAP spokesman Saurabh Bhardwaj said this to IANS after Lamba claimed that AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had unfollowed her on Twitter.
She also expressed her displeasure to the AAP leadership, asking them to clear their stance on her position in the party.
"The party has no intention of removing her. It is very easy for a party to suspend people. We even took back people after suspension when we found that they have changed," Bhardwaj said.
"You have to follow certain discipline and decorum in the party or for that matter in any organisation," he added.
Regarding the "unfollowing" on Twitter, he said it was purely the Chief Minister's choice who he wants to follow.
Party leader Gopal Rai also rejected Lamba's claim.
"The party is not distancing itself from her. She is part of the party and working for the party is her responsibility," Rai said,
In December, Lamba claimed that the party had sought her resignation and had removed her from the WhatsApp groups. The party denied this.
Her isolation in the party comes amid speculation that she intended to join the Congress. Lamba had repeatedly denied this, saying she wishes to work with AAP.
