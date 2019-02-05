Lamba is part of party: AAP

The Party (AAP) on Tuesday said remains with the party, rejecting the claims of its MLA that she is being sidelined.

said this to IANS after Lamba claimed that chief and Delhi had unfollowed her on

She also expressed her displeasure to the leadership, asking them to clear their stance on her position in the party.

"The party has no intention of removing her. It is very easy for a party to suspend people. We even took back people after suspension when we found that they have changed," Bhardwaj said.

"You have to follow certain discipline and decorum in the party or for that matter in any organisation," he added.

Regarding the "unfollowing" on Twitter, he said it was purely the Chief Minister's choice who he wants to follow.

also rejected Lamba's claim.

"The party is not distancing itself from her. She is part of the party and working for the party is her responsibility," Rai said,

In December, Lamba claimed that the party had sought her resignation and had removed her from the groups. The party denied this.

Her isolation in the party comes amid speculation that she intended to join the Lamba had repeatedly denied this, saying she wishes to work with AAP.

--IANS

