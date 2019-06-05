Woody Allen's next starring Christoph Waltz to go on floors this summer

American is all set to start the shooting of his 51st film this summer in

The film features Oscar-winning Christoph Waltz, Gina Gershon, Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel, Sergi Lopez, and Wally Shawn, reported Variety.

The filming is scheduled to begin on July 10 in According to production studio Mediapro, the untitled film, which was first announced in February, will be a romantic-comedy following the story of a married American couple who attend film festival only to fall in love with different people.

"She has an affair with a brilliant French movie director, and he falls in love with a beautiful Spanish woman who lives there," the studio confirmed in a statement.

"It is a comedy-romance that resolves itself in a funny but romantic way," the studio added.

Previously, Studios have worked with on films like 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' and 'Midnight In Paris', which garnered strong reviews and several nominations.

Allen's last outing 'A Rainy Day in New York' was shelved by in 2018 after renewed attention to the sexual molestation allegations levelled against him by his adopted daughter,

has constantly denied the allegations. Following the accusations, several actors who worked with him in the past have said they would not be interested in working with Allen again.

'A Rainy Day in New York' will be released in several European territories.

