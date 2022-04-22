World Earth Day 2022: Make world a happier, healthier place to live

-
Each year on April 22, the world celebrates Earth Day to create awareness about the vital need to protect our planet from pollution. By taking part in activities like picking up litter and planting trees, we can make our need to protect our planet from pollution.
What was first celebrated on April 22, 1970, as a day of environment preservation in the US has now become a global day to promote a large-scale push for clean habitats around the world.
This was first started when peace activist John Mc Connell proposed to honour the planet and the concept of peace during a UNESCO conference in San Francisco.
Earth day continues to grow as a worldwide event focused on promoting clean living and a healthy, sustainable habitat for all living beings. The day also reminds us how fragile our planet is and how it is important to save it from the global climate crisis that is worsening with each passing day.
The theme of Earth Day 2022 is to 'Invest in our planet', urging businesses to shift towards sustainable practices.
As per Earth Day Organization, "We need to act (boldly), innovate (broadly), and implement (equitably). It's going to take all of us. All in. Businesses, governments, and citizens -- everyone accounted for, and everyone accountable. A partnership for the planet."
On the occasion of Earth Day 2022, American tech giant Google also dedicated the artwork through its Doodle to raise awareness about climate change.
The artwork showcases real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources to showcase the impact of climate change across different regions.
