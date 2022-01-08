Google doodle celebrates 80th birth anniversary of Stephen Hawking

On his 80th birth anniversary on Saturday, has paid tribute to late physicist Stephen Hawking with a Doodle.

The two and a half minute-long animated video includes narration in the physicist's own computer-generated voice outlining his work and painting a message of hope for the future.

According to Engadget, the tech giant worked with his family to create a video Doodle that gives us a condensed version of his life.

Moreover, used Hawking's famous computer-generated voice to narrate his work and experiences from the time he graduated.

Hawking was born in 1942 in Oxford, England and has always been fascinated with the universe. He was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease, when he was 21.

In the years after that, he lost his mobility and his ability to speak, but he was able to communicate through a computer using a voice created in the 1980s by MIT engineer Dennis Klatt.

In the Doodle, users will hear Hawking's voice talk about his work on black holes -- one of the scientific works he's most known for is the Hawking radiation, which is the theory that black holes emit radiation.

They will also hear his voice say how he's free in his mind even though he cannot move.

"I have spent my life traveling across the universe inside my mind," his voice narrates.

