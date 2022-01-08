Google doodle celebrates 80th birth anniversary of Stephen Hawking

-
ALSO READ
Google to ban ads appearing next to climate denial content
Google introduces continuous scrolling to Search on mobile
India 6th most affected country by ransomware, says Google
Pixel 6, Tensor lay a good foundation: Google CEO Sundar Pichai
Covid vaccine, Squid Game among top searches in 2021: Google
-
On his 80th birth anniversary on Saturday, Google has paid tribute to late physicist Stephen Hawking with a Doodle.
The two and a half minute-long animated video includes narration in the physicist's own computer-generated voice outlining his work and painting a message of hope for the future.
According to Engadget, the tech giant worked with his family to create a video Doodle that gives us a condensed version of his life.
Moreover, Google used Hawking's famous computer-generated voice to narrate his work and experiences from the time he graduated.
Hawking was born in 1942 in Oxford, England and has always been fascinated with the universe. He was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease, when he was 21.
In the years after that, he lost his mobility and his ability to speak, but he was able to communicate through a computer using a voice created in the 1980s by MIT engineer Dennis Klatt.
In the Doodle, users will hear Hawking's voice talk about his work on black holes -- one of the scientific works he's most known for is the Hawking radiation, which is the theory that black holes emit radiation.
They will also hear his voice say how he's free in his mind even though he cannot move.
"I have spent my life traveling across the universe inside my mind," his voice narrates.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU