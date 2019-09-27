YES Bank promoter Rana Kapoor sells 1.8% stake to prepay NCD outstanding

YES Capital India Pvt Ltd (YCPL), part of the promoter group of YES Bank, has sold 1.8 per cent shareholding in the bank.

The proceeds will be utilised to pre-pay entire balance outstanding non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of YCPL subscribed by various schemes of Franklin Templeton (FT) Asset Management India Pvt Ltd.

In September 2017, YCPL headed by Promoter had placed rated zero-coupon amounting to Rs 630 crore with FT. These funds were utilised by YCPL towards growth capital for new-age start-up ventures.

After the latest sale of shares, which was conducted solely to de-leverage YCPL, the promoter group has achieved full and final pre-payment to FT of entire outstanding well ahead of the scheduled maturity date of October 2020.

Besides, the reduction in total promoter or promoter group ownership in to 13.4 per cent is in full compliance with the Reserve Bank of India's regulatory levels of 15 per cent, YCPL said in a statement.

At 11 am, was trading 2.3 per cent higher at Rs 52.25 per share.