Yog Yogeshwar Mahaprabhu Ramlal Ji Bhagwan's 131st birthday celebrations

Haridwar, one of the most important sites in India, was graced with a spiritual event on account of Yog Yogeshwar Mahaprabhu Ramlal Ji Bhagwan's 131st birthday as a part of Ram

The two-day event, on the birthday of the eminent reviver and innovator of Yoga, was organized at the Swami Maheshwaranand Sangved Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya Suratgiri Bangla, Sanyas Marg, Kankhal, on the 13th and 14th of April, 2019. It witnessed thousands of attendees who celebrated the spirit of the day in its truest sense; a perfect combination religious and spiritual Sangam (amalgamation) through Pooja Archana and Yoga.

It was under the sublime guidance of grandson of Yogeshwar Devidayal Ji Maharaj, son and successor of Swami Surendra Dev Ji Maharaj, Yogacharya Amit Dev Ji, that the spiritually enriching event was planned. Yogacharya is the 5th generation of the century-old organization (SYAAT) which is actively engaged in propagating Yoga across the globe since 1888.

The motive of the event was to encourage the Yogic way of living and well being of human society. This event was organised as a part of Yogeshwar Dev Dayal Mahamandir located in On day 1, that was on the 13th April the event commenced in the morning at 6 AM with Prarthna, followed by Kalash Poojan, Satsang and Bhandara began at 8 PM to emanate the On the 14th the event went on till 12 PM in the afternoon with the Bhandara to leave the devotees wholly enriched. The event was for one and all whoever wished to find a balance in life.

