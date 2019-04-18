Grounded Jet Airways' shares sink over 27 pc

shares plunged over 27 per cent on Thursday over doubts whether the grounded Indian will fly again.

At 12:30 pm, Jet shares were trading 27.06 per cent down at Rs 176.40 each. Reports said the company's worth is now estimated at about 260 million dollars (about Rs 1,808 crore).

The cash-strapped stopped all flight operations indefinitely on Wednesday evening after a consortium of lenders led by government-owned declined to extend more funds to keep it afloat.

"The lenders after due deliberations decided that the best way of is to get the binding bids from potential investors who have expressed expression of interest (EOI) and have been issued bid documents on April 16," the consortium said in a statement.

"Lenders are reasonably hopeful that the bid process is likely to be successful in determining fair value of the enterprise in a transparent manner," it said.

The carrier with roughly 1.2 billion dollars (about Rs 8,350 crore) of bank debt has been battling for survival amid bruising competition from low-cost carriers like and SpiceJet, which are expanding their fleet size and network operations.

The shortfall in seat capacity and booming demand has pushed up airfares by 30 to 40 per cent since September, according to rating agency

Ironically, government-owned Air India's on Wednesday also called the temporary closure of as a setback to Indian

"It is indeed a sad day for all those in the of flying in the country to witness a fine closing shop," he said, echoing similar views of industry experts.

has a debt burden of Rs 55,000 crore. The government's plan to sell stake in the carrier has failed to attract any bidders.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)