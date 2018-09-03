'Yogi' thali at Rs.10 in Allahabad

A subsidized meal facility for just Rs.10 was launched by on Sunday evening. The affordable meal has been named as 'Yogi thali'.

The initiative has been started by a private individual with the help of his associates.

After launching the 'Yogi thali', Gupta said, "It is an initiative by a private individual. This facility has started from today on the name of It is a for Rs 10 and I am sure disabled, poor, needy, saints etc. would be greatly benefitted from this initiative. This is a good thought where even those who cannot afford a full meal normally can get it here."

The man behind the initiative, Dilip alias Kaake said, "We have a thought that no one should sleep on an empty stomach. We have named it in the name of Yogi because he is working for the people of the state and people are really appreciating his efforts."

The meal facility has become operational at an outlet near Allahabad's Attarsuiya locality.

