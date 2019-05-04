PM Modi shouldn't forget Hafiz Saeed, Lakhvi named as global terrorist during UPA's rule: P Chidambaram

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan's FIA seeks cancellation of Lakhvi's bail
Pak militant trained by 26/11 mastermind Lakhvi arrested in Baramulla
Masood Azhar is alive, claims Pak media
Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar should meet Osama's fate: Ramdev on Pulwama terror attack
Hold is not block, we are optimistic: India on Azhar
-
Slamming BJP and its leaders for attcking Congress on the issue of UN designating Mazhoor Azhar as a global terrorist, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not forget that Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and its militant Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi were named as a global terrorists during UPA's rule. "Who got Hafiz Saeed named as a global terrorist? Have you forgotten Lakhvi? Two people were named as global terrorists when Congress was in power, Masood Azhar is not the first person," said Chidambaram during a press conference here.Taking a dig at Prime Minister for saying that the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar was declared as a 'global terrorist' due to efforts taken by his government, Chidambaram said
Since then, Modi and other BJP leaders have been attcacking Congress on the issue.
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU