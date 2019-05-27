Young athletes need a year break after knee surgery, study suggests

Young athletes may need a one-year break after in order to properly recover, a recent study suggests.

After the surgical reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament, young athletes are now recommended to undergo at least a year's rehab and thorough testing before resuming knee-strenuous sport.

Research shows that those who return to the sport relatively soon after incurs a highly elevated risk of a second

"What's absolutely essential is to let the rehab take time. Every month's wait represents a huge gain," said Susanne Beischer, who works as a

Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) is the most common form of to the joint. It mainly affects young players of sports like football, handball, floorball, and As part of the study, Beischer focused on adolescents' and young adults' return to sport after

Up to 30 per cent proved to have suffered a second ACL injury, in the same or the other knee, shortly after returning to their sport. However, there were major differences depending on how long they had refrained from playing.

Of those who had returned to sport within nine months after surgery of the cruciate ligament, nearly a third (10 of 33 individuals) were injured again. Among those who waited nine months or more, the proportion suffering a new injury was considerably lower (8 of 126).

In total, 729 members of the two age groups of sports participants, adolescents (age 15-20) and young adults (age 21-30), were included in the various sub-studies in the thesis. Their rehabilitation in primary care was individualized by the respective physical therapists in charge.

Of the adolescents studied, half had returned to sport again as usual only eight months after surgery, while the young adults waited longer. Regardless of age group, only a quarter regained their previous thigh-muscle strength and jumping capacity before resuming their sporting activities.

According to the findings, young sports participants, especially those below the age of 20, were recommended to extend their rehabilitation to at least nine months -- preferably a year or more -- and to ensure that their strength and jumping capacity was restored before they return to sport.

To determine whether a person is ready to return, physical therapists were recommended to assess young sports players by using questionnaires and tests of thigh-muscle strength and jumping capacity.

"It imposes extreme demands on us as physical therapists. We have to engage, support and create motivation for these people so that their rehabilitation is completed and we don't let them go back too soon. It's also important for the early on, before the operation, to tell the patient that rehab takes time. It's a matter of having the right expectations," asserted.

