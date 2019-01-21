Young Pope aims to play for Australia in all three formats

Australian teenage leg spinner Lloyd Pope, who gave an impressive performance in Sydney Sixers' (BBL) clash against Heat, is aiming to play for the national side in all the three formats.

The 19-year-old said that as a young cricketer, he is working very hard and trying to improve his performance as a bowler.

"I don't know how far I will go but I definitely would love to play for in all three formats. That's every young cricketer's dream and I'm going to try my absolute hardest to get there. I have to work on a lot of things - all three facets," ICC quoted Pope, as saying.

The right arm bowler, who plays for in BBL, was dropped from the team after going wicketless in first few games. He was given another chance by the Sixers in their clash against Heats and Pope did not disappoint this time. The spinner scalped key wickets of and Brendon McCullum, helping his side register a 79-run victory over Heat.

While talking about his preparations in nets, Pope said that he has been working on his pace and length, adding that he has changed his run-up as well.

"We've been working on a couple things in the nets, working on pace and length and things," Pope said.

"I really tried to work that out. My run-up is a little bit longer and stuff like that - I don't know if you guys notice it. But it felt like a big change for me and it worked tonight," he added.

Pope had made his mark on the cricketing world during International Council (ICC) Under 19 World Cup 2018 in New Zealand, last year. The bowler had picked up an eight-wicket haul in a match against England becoming the topic of discussion in cricketing circles.

