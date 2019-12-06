JUST IN
Best of 2019: YouTube lists top videos that Indians watched this year

The most viewed music video globally in 2019 was Daddy Yankee & Snow - Con Calma

As the yearly tradition, YouTube also revealed what people in India watched on its platform this year.

The most viewed music video globally in 2019 was Daddy Yankee & Snow - Con Calma, while the top trending video in India was Khandeshi Movies- Chotu Ke Golgappe, and the top trending music video in India was Rowdy Baby - Maari 2, the official blog notes.

YouTube also revealed how women content creators have also grown in a short span of three years. In 2016, there was just one woman creator with over a million subscriber base, that figure is now at 120 women creators with over a million followers.
