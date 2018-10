Party chief Y S escaped an assassination attempt after a man stabbed him at the on Thursday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, Srinivas Rao — a canteen employee — approached the politician in the VIP lounge, asking for a selfie. When Reddy obliged, he took out a sharp metal object to slash the leader’s neck but ended up piercing the shoulder as Jagan quickly turned away, said party men. The attacker was arrested and the weapon seized while Jagan flew to Hyderabad after a quick first-aid. The leader later tweeted he was safe.