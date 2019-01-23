Rocking Deals partners with Spice Hotspot for product sale

Pre-owned and refurbished mobile and has partnered with Hotspot to sells its products through the latter's more than 100 outlets in the Delhi NCR and Kolkata.

The company, which at present sells its products through over 1,000 touch points in the country, is also looking at operating 30 standalone stores through franchisees in the next 6 months.

"This collaboration with Hotspot is in line with plan to expand offline business across the nation. We sell over 5,000 units every day and we are looking at clocking turnover of Rs 150 crore in the next fiscal," Founder & told reporters.

At present, Rocking Deals sells certified refurbished and in 18 categories.

The company also sells through such as Amazon India/US, Snapdeal, ShopClues, Quikr, 2GUD among other e- and sells close 5,000 units a day to end customers.

