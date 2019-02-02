Zenitex to receive Vibrant Gujarat 2019 Award

Zenitex, lead by and environmentalist Viral Desai, has announced that it will be honoured by the Vibrant 2019 Awards for fourth time in a row.

Zenitex, which is the only organization from the textile industry to receive this award, is being recognized for their outstanding contribution towards quality environmental protection.

Viral, who is also popular as 'The Green Man of Gujarat' for Zenitex, will be honored with this award on 19th January at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

He previously achieved several state, national and international level awards for constantly contributing to environmental protection and The biggest honor for this so far has been the " Mahatma Gandhi Samman" received at the House of Lords, in 2015. At the national level, Viral won the National Award for three consecutive times presented by the Government of -

His venture Zenitex as an SME is the proud winner of Golden Trophy: First Prize twice. For three years continuous, Zenitex also won the National award. Zenitex is now a part of the prestigious Limca Book Of Records as the most awarded Indian company for their environmental work.

In collaboration with Hearts@work Foundation, Viral conducted A Tree Plantation drive, where 21,000 trees and plants were planted and 3800 tree guards were distributed. Together, they worked extensively on areas like health, environment, skill development and women empowerment with a primary focus on sustainability.

With a Honorary Doctorate Degree of from for Sustainability, Viral's work and initiatives have been featured in Narendra Modi's book 'Marching with a Billion' authored by He is also the only name resonating for organising World's Biggest Pink Ribbon- Breast Cancer Awareness Camps by illuminating more than 100 buildings of

Viral's philanthropic work and aid towards the needy is the talk of the town in and across the world. In Ahwa Dang, the poorest tribal belt of the country, Viral had distributed 5000 sarees and screened more than 40000 women for Breast Cancer Awareness.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)